Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jamie Lynn Spears Making Long-Awaited Return to Television With Netflix's 'Sweet Magnolias' | THR News

Video Credit: THR News - Duration: 01:33s - Published
Jamie Lynn Spears Making Long-Awaited Return to Television With Netflix's 'Sweet Magnolias' | THR News
It's 2020, and Jamie Lynn Spears is ready to step back into the spotlight.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Here's How Jamie Lynn Spears Knew It Was Time to Return to Acting

A much-anticipated return to television! Jamie Lynn Spears has officially revived her career as an...
E! Online - Published

Laina Rose Thyfault Wiki: Facts About Chris Klein’s Wife

Chris Klein has gone from American Pie star to The Flash baddie. And he’s now set to play Jamie...
Earn The Necklace - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

AnthoniaOrji

Anthonia Orji See the Zoey 101 Cast, Then and Now: Jamie Lynn Spears is returning to your TVs. The Zoey 101 star and little sis o… https://t.co/pc7mIQllZU 13 hours ago

BrianVazquez365

Brian Vazquez RT @J14Magazine: Get ready, you guys, because another one of our old favorite shows may be making a comeback! https://t.co/yvFpRXGNOH 18 hours ago

J14Magazine

J-14 Magazine Get ready, you guys, because another one of our old favorite shows may be making a comeback! https://t.co/yvFpRXGNOH 1 day ago

lubelluledotcom

Julian Vigo This is so not true. She's with us making lunch now! : Jamie Lynn Spears reveals sister Britney came home to Louisi… https://t.co/7S2iD8SHcV 5 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt Superhero Movie Lands at Netflix, New ‘Star Trek’ Pike & Spock Series a Go & More | THR News [Video]

Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt Superhero Movie Lands at Netflix, New ‘Star Trek’ Pike & Spock Series a Go & More | THR News

Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt Superhero Movie Lands at Netflix, New ‘Star Trek’ Pike & Spock Series a Go & More | THR News

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Studio     Duration: 02:02Published
Jimmy Kimmel Apologizes for Mike Pence Video, Why 'Hamilton' is Coming to Disney+ Early & More | THR News [Video]

Jimmy Kimmel Apologizes for Mike Pence Video, Why 'Hamilton' is Coming to Disney+ Early & More | THR News

Jimmy Kimmel Apologizes for Mike Pence Video, Why 'Hamilton' is Coming to Disney+ Early & More | THR News

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Studio     Duration: 02:15Published