Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:02s - Published
The Last Days of American Crime movie (2020) - Official Trailer - Netflix - Plot synopsis: As a final response to terrorism and crime, the U.S. government plans to broadcast a signal making it impossible for anyone to knowingly commit unlawful acts.

Graham Bricke (Edgar Ramirez), a career criminal who was never able to hit the big score, teams up with famous gangster progeny Kevin Cash (Michael Pitt), and black market hacker Shelby Dupree (Anna Brewster), to commit the heist of the century and the last crime in American history before the signal goes off.

Based on the Radical Publishing graphic novel created by Rick Remender and Greg Tocchini.

Directed by Olivier Megaton starring Edgar Ramirez, Michael Pitt, Anna Brewster, Sharlto Copley release date June 5, 2020 (on Netflix)

