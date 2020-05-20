Kids safely return to school with France's blue-line system Video Credit: nypost - Duration: 00:30s - Published 14 minutes ago Kids safely return to school with France's blue-line system Schoolchildren are used to standing in a single-file line. This "blue line" system, in France, however, might take some practice. See how kids maintain social distancing guidelines in Pont-Audemer, Normandy. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Dallas Malgas-Xaba Heavenly Father tonight i pray for our kids' education, may you guide those in leadership roles and ease the hearts… https://t.co/WL5mUQQlmu 18 hours ago Dr. Jillian Roberts RT @CBCEarlyEdition: How are you talking to your kids about safely socializing, as we enter phase two? What questions do you have about ho… 1 day ago Patty Mae RT @jemillerwbal: Conversation I had today w/ physician: -Tough for kids to return to school in the fall without free home Coronavirus test… 1 day ago Acorn To be clear, I don't think we can safely return kids to school, but it would be nice to start a plan for the next 3 months. 1 day ago CBCEarlyEdition How are you talking to your kids about safely socializing, as we enter phase two? What questions do you have about… https://t.co/tgOtsalJoc 1 day ago Janet Morgan RT @BendallJane: @NEUnion Are we in the Middle Ages? The right wing government sending the peasants back to work whilst the wealthy, and… 1 day ago Anne Swift RT @NYUnison: 👇 This is quite an achievement by our friends @NEUnion @NEU_NorthYorks @NEUYorksHumber. Education unions are working to suppo… 2 days ago