College sports uncertain for many graduating Las Vegas student-athletes

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend College sports uncertain for many graduating Las Vegas student-athletes AND THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMICHAS TURNED THE SPORTS WORLDUPSIDE DOWN---- ESPECIALLY FORSTUDENT ATHLETES HERE IN THEVALLEY.13 ACTION NEWS ANCHOR MARISSAKYNASTON SHOWS YOU - HOW ANAREA ATHLETE'S FUTURE IN SPORTSIS NOW ONE BIG QUESTION MARK.ADLIBFOR HIGH SCHOOL SENIOR- BRADENLAMAR- TAKE SOT BRADEN LAMARBASKETBALL, BISHOP GORMAN:48-:51I'VE BEEN PLAYING BASKETBALLSINCE I WAS 4 OR 5 YEARS OLDPLAYING COLLEGE BASKETBALL- HASALWAYS BEEN THE DREAM.1:20-1:24 THIS YEAR, SENIORYEAR, I'D SAY WAS THE MOST FUNYEAR OF MY LIFE BUT JUST AS HISSEASON WAS ENDING- THE SPREADOF COVID-19- SHUT DOWN THEWORLD.ALL ACROSS THE COUNTRY- THEFUTURE OF COLLEGE SPORTS- NOWUP IN THE AIR.THE NCAA CANCELED MARCH MADNESSAND OTHER WINTER AND SPRINGSPORTS- LEAVING SOME COLLEGESSTRAPPED FOR CASH- AND FORCEDTO CUT SOME OF THEIR PROGRAMS.THE CAL STATE UNIVERSITY SYSTEMANNOUNCED THEY WERE CONTINUINGONLINE CLASSES FOR THE FALL.THE SEC AND BIG TEN ARE MAKINGTHEIR PLANS FOR FALL SPORTSIN THE NEXT COUPLE OF WEEKS.FOR NOW- BRADENS TEAM-PRACTICESAND TRAINING- HAVE BEEN ONZOOM.TAKE SOT 2:18-2:23 OBVIOUSLYTHE GYMS ARE CLOSED AND THEYCUT DOWN THE RIMS AT THE PARKSAND EVERYTHING BUT HE'S HOPINGTHE CHALLENGES HIS TEAM FACESNOW- WITH THE PANDEMIC- WILLONLY MAKE THEM STRONGER- ONCETHEY'RE FINALLY ON THAT COURTTOGETHER.4:51-5:02 IF I DIDN'T HAVEADVERSITY I WOULDN'T BE ASTOUGH ON AND OFF THE COURT AS IPRIDE MYSELF TO BE, I TRY TOTHRIVE OFF ADVERSITY AND IFTHINGS DON'T GO MY WAY I TRY TOFIND ANOTHER WAYBRADEN WILL ALSO MORE THANLIKELY MISS HIS HIGH SCHOOLGRADUATION.THIS SUMMERTHE SCHOOL YEAR IS COMING TO ANEND TODAY -- AND MEMORIAL DAYWEEKEND





