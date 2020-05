Dunes National Park to reopen shuttered beach on Saturday Video Credit: WLFI - Published 23 minutes ago Dunes National Park to reopen shuttered beach on Saturday The Indiana Dunes National Park will reopen part of a local beach in time for the Memorial Day weekend, but beachgoers will be monitored to make sure they adhere to coronavirus pandemic safeguards, a park official said Tuesday. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Dunes National Park to reopen shuttered beach on Saturday For memorial day weekend. The national park temporarily closed its portion obeach on mae health conditions." The beach, the beach parking lots and restroom facilities will reopen on saturday. Park officials say the beach will close again if people disregard social distancing guidelines. All of the national park's trails and most of its beaches have remained open during the pandemic.





