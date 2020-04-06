The controversy around hydroxychloroquine, explained

Donald Trump has been touting hydroxychloroquine as a miracle cure for Covid-19, in spite of medical warnings against its use.
Here's how a malaria drug took the center stage during the coronavirus crisis.
Dr. Oz sounds off on controversy over anti-malarial drug in COVID-19 battleLarry talks with Dr. Mehmet Oz about his controversial advocacy for the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine in the fight against COVID-19.
Coronavirus: Dr, Max Gomez Looks Into Anti-Malaria Drug Drawing Hope, Controversy In COVID-19 TreatmentsBecause hydroxychloroquine is an FDA-approved drug, any doctor can prescribe it for any disease, but some question is its safe for use in treating coronavirus COVID-19 patients. CBS2's Dr. Max Gomez..