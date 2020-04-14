This amazing singer is bringing joy to his community

Global  

Video Credit: Localish - Duration: 02:11s - Published
Its business as usual for one Chicago street performer who has quickly become pretty popular in Chicago neighborhoods.

Lately, he's been performing to spread joy during the COVID19 pandemic.

Andrew David has been a licensed street performer in Chicago for three years.

In recent months, he's gained popularity for his pipes, several Chicagoans sharing videos of his performances outside of their buildings.

David has been singing since he was a young child and even attended Columbia College Chicago for music.

Once the pandemic hit, David decided to perform in different neighborhoods in the city of Chicago to spread the joy he gets from singing.

