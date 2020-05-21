Mississippi Governor Pranked Into Saying 'Harry Azcrac'

JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI, U.S. — Mississippi Governor, Tate Reeves was pranked into reciting a fake name while reading the names of high school graduates from his alma mater.

The governor had asked people to submit names of high school seniors so that he could read them on his webcast, in lieu of a traditional ceremony because of the coronavirus.

On the Facebook live session on Saturday, Reeves began reading from the long list of names from Florence High School when he came to a name that one of his staff afterward assumed was submitted as a prank, one 'Harry Azcrac'.

The 45-year-old Republican governor read it, paused for a moment, and then kept going.

Not to be embarrassed by his gaffe, he took to Twitter to get in on the fun saying, 'Harry's submitter has a bright future as a Simpson's writer!'

He then added, 'In 10 minutes, we'll be honoring more graduates on Facebook Live.

Maybe even Ben — the pride of the Dover family.'

The man of the moment, one Thomas DeMartini, took credit for the prank just a few hours after the governor's faux pas, saying, 'Proud moment: I got Tate Reeves to say the name Harry Azcrac on Facebook live.

And yes I've been laughing for about 25 minutes now.'

