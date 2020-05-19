Amazon Launches First Big-Budget Game ‘Crucible’ 'Crucible' is Amazon Game Studios' first major release since the video game developer launched in 2012.

The game marks Amazon’s deviation from tablet-based games to PC titles.

The free-to-play shooter will incorporate elements similar to popular games such as ‘Fortnite’ and ‘League of Legends.’ The release is notable as Amazon further expands into the games industry.

Amazon’s only current gaming foothold stems from acquiring live-streaming service Twitch.

Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter thinks Amazon may consider entering games distribution “in the same way that they got into books and music.” Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter