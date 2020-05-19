Amazon Launches First
Big-Budget Game ‘Crucible’ 'Crucible' is Amazon Game Studios' first
major release since the video game
developer launched in 2012.
The game marks Amazon’s deviation
from tablet-based games to PC titles.
The free-to-play shooter will incorporate
elements similar to popular games such
as ‘Fortnite’ and ‘League of Legends.’ The release is notable as Amazon
further expands into the games industry.
Amazon’s only current gaming
foothold stems from acquiring
live-streaming service Twitch.
Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter thinks
Amazon may consider entering games distribution
“in the same way that they got into books and music.” Wedbush analyst
Michael Pachter