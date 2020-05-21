Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump Will Reportedly Withdraw From 'Open Skies' Treaty

Video Credit: Geo Beats - Duration: 00:55s - Published
Trump Will Reportedly Withdraw From 'Open Skies' Treaty
President Trump will reportedly withdraw form another arms treaty.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

U.S. pulls out of Open Skies treaty, Trump's latest treaty withdrawal

The United States announced its intention on Thursday to withdraw from the 35-nation Open Skies...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.comCBC.caTIME


Trump announces plans to exit Open Skies Treaty

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration notified international partners on Thursday that it is...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.comNYTimes.comCBC.caCBS NewsMarketWatch



You Might Like


Tweets about this