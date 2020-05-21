Ariana Grande filled with 'heaviness' as Manchester Arena bombing anniversary approaches

Ariana Grande has sent her love to anyone feeling "tremendous heaviness" with the anniversary of the Manchester Arena concert bombing coming up.
Ariana Grande Shares Heartfelt Message Ahead of Manchester Arena Bombing Anniversary | Billboard NewsAriana Grande sent a message to the people of Manchester, England, on Wednesday (May 20) in advance of this weekend's third anniversary of the devastating bombing at Manchester Arena.
Ariana Grande sends support to Manchester bombing victimsAriana Grande has sent love to those affected by the Manchester Arena bombing as the third anniversary of the terrorist attack approaches.