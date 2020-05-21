Ariana Grande filled with 'heaviness' as Manchester Arena bombing anniversary approaches

Ariana Grande has sent her love to anyone feeling "tremendous heaviness" with the anniversary of the Manchester Arena concert bombing coming up.

on the upcoming third anniversary of the Manchester Arena bombing Ariana Grande sent a heartfelt...

It’s three years since the Manchester bombing, when a terror attack at an Ariana Grande concert...

Aroon Dani 7 Big Kisses..=-)..To your Very Lovely hand..=-)..Filled With your Sparkling Magic..=-)..As One Of My SuperStar Sup… https://t.co/dmvY1RdbzK 7 hours ago

Aroon Dani 7 Big Kisses..=-)..To your Very Lovely hand..=-)..Filled With your Sparkling Magic..=-)..For The SuperBuddy Support… https://t.co/3QhzjgRO2a 6 hours ago

Aroon Dani And Back To your Super Beautiful And Heavenly self Katy..=-)...7 Big Kisses..=-)..To your Very Lovely hand..=-)..Fi… https://t.co/vSUggj0H4V 6 hours ago

Aroon Dani 21 Big Kisses..=-)..To your Very Lovely hand..=-)..Filled With your Sparkling Magic..=-)..For My SuperStar SuperBud… https://t.co/zjprvrOVDr 6 hours ago

Aroon Dani 35 Big Kisses..=-)..To your Very Lovely hand..=-)..Filled With your Sparkling Magic..=-)..For The SuperBuddy Suppor… https://t.co/6MXNIEmSEg 5 hours ago