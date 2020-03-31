Debby Ryan and Josh Dun are married

Debby Ryan and Josh Dun have been married since New Year's Eve (31.12.19), after they planned their whole wedding in 28 days.
ale 🍬🍭 Bro why did I just find out that josh dun and debby ryan are married 5 minutes ago
Mak 💥🔨🏳️🌈♐️ RT @New_Era_News: It has been confirmed by a recent Vogue interview with Debby Ryan that her and Josh got married on the 31st of December a… 8 minutes ago
jude ✿ I FORGOT JOSH DUN AND DEBBY RYAN R MARRIED 9 minutes ago
Ozclique Adelaide RT @top__today: Josh Dun and Debby Ryan got married and here are the photos to prove it. They look amazing.
https://t.co/MtZbGDpcvg https:… 9 minutes ago
Ozclique Adelaide RT @TOPUPDATERS: It's official! Josh and Debby are married!
https://t.co/Vm94XY3igF 10 minutes ago
catherine gibson RT @AltPress: .@DebbyRyan has shared some behind-the-scenes photos from her secret wedding to @joshuadun https://t.co/hcpF0WagD9 11 minutes ago
isabella (❀◦‿◦) Is anyone else super weirded out that Debby Ryan and Josh Dun(n?) are married or 13 minutes ago
sab RT @ailecamlunur: everyone clowning debby ryan's smirk i almost forgot shes married to josh dun of tøp lmfao 15 minutes ago
Debby Ryan Secretly Marries Josh Dun & Speaks On Cameron Boyce LegacyDebby Ryan & Joshua Dun secretly marry. Plus, Debby Ryan fans think she opened up about Cameron Boyce's passing when discussing her marriage to Vogue. #DebbyRyan #JoshDun
Josh Radnor Says Al Pacino Never Dropped His Fake Accent on the Set of "Hunters"Josh Radnor talks about the stories Al Pacino shared on the set of "Hunters"