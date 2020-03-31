Global  

Debby Ryan and Josh Dun are married

Debby Ryan and Josh Dun are married

Debby Ryan and Josh Dun are married

Debby Ryan and Josh Dun have been married since New Year's Eve (31.12.19), after they planned their whole wedding in 28 days.

