WXXV Pet of the Day: Max needs a forever home!

Today’s Pet of the Day is Max from the Jackson County Animal Shelter.

- - and it's time again for our wxx- pet of the day where we've- been spotlighting shelter pets- who are in need - of a loving forever home- especially during the - pandemic.

- today we have max from the- jackson county animal shelter - max is a terrier mix about 10 - months old.

- he's good with kids and dogs, - great on a leash, sits for- treats- and is a complete sweetie pie - ready to be taken home!

- he's $25 to adopt and comes wit- a free microchip, along with- - - - being neutered and his first se- of shots.

- you can call 228-497-6350 to- make an appointment,- they're open monday thru friday- from