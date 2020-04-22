Housing Authority testing

The National Guard offered free testing today at four public housing complexes in our area today.

Evensville.

Governor bill lee's unified command group and the chattanooga housing authority conducted free coronavirus testing to residents at four housing authority locations today.

News 12's danielle moss talked to residents and the national guard about how this testing benefits them.

Last, week free coronavirus testing for the chattanooga housing authority was postponed because of fear from the national guard.

Councilman erskine oglesby/district 7-"i know historically, when the national guard has entered in communities of color, it has not been for the best reasons.

But, in this case, they're here solely to test the population to make sure that they have the access and the testing to make sure that they can move forward."

Residents of emma wheeler homes and east lake courts were able to walk up to get a nasal swab.

Pamela langston/east lake courts resident-"well, it's a lot if people that can't walk that good.they're in wheelchairs or, they're on crutches, walkers, canes.

They can't get around that good so this little distance, if they can walk this far, it'll help them and they can come up here and get this done."

This is the fourth testing event that the national guard has done at a housing authorities in a major tennessee city.

John waderker/maste r sgt./national guard- "ya know, one thing that's different than a lot of other states, we're not waiting for someone to have symptoms before we test.

We test everybody because 98 percent of the people are asymptomatic."

Master sergeant waderker says that testing in these locations are critical for the community.

John waderker/maste r sgt./national guard- " in housing developments where people are in close confines, that's where we've seen it in the past that this virus has spread."

To get tested, all residents needed was identification and a phone number.

Danielle moss/[email protected] ef.com-"the chattanooga housing authority will be hosting testing tomorrow from 11 to 3 pm at the james a.

Henry school.

They will also have a drive thru location at greenwood terrace apartments.

For more information, you can log onto our website wdef dot com.

In chattanooga, danielle moss news 12 now."

The health department announced that after memorial day, drive thru testing sites will now be at schools instead of the emissions testing locations.

As