USM’s Scott Berry: Coronavirus in perspective

Win or lose, on Wednesday the Southern Miss baseball team would have been playing its second game of the Conference USA Tournament today at MGM Park in Biloxi,

What we need to - really do is concentrate on is- those that have certainly lost- lives and - loved ones to the covid-19- virus, those that haven't been- at work for a long time,- the unemployment, everything- that goes into this.

Certainly- you can wake up and say - hey, somebody has got it a lot- worse than we do as college - baseball coaches or - college baseball players."

- - - the golden eagles won the - conference u-s-a tournament...- each of the past two