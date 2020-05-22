USM’s Scott Berry: Coronavirus in perspective

Win or lose on wednesday... the- southern miss baseball team - would've been playing its secon- game of the conference- u-s-a tournament, today... at - m-g-m park, in biloxi.- but shoulda, coulda, woulda - seems to be the new normal as a- result of the corona-virus- pandemic... which is having a - profound effect, on the world o- college - baseball... and an even greater- impact... on the world as a - whole.- - - - - "i just feel like everyday i wake up - - - - and it's the same at-bat and i- just keep fouling off the pitch- and staying alive and - - - - hoping to square one up and giv- me some direction on where i go- so everybody is in- the same situation, and i think- that's what we all need to- reflect on.
What we need to - really do is concentrate on is- those that have certainly lost- lives and - loved ones to the covid-19- virus, those that haven't been- at work for a long time,- the unemployment, everything- that goes into this.
Certainly- you can wake up and say - hey, somebody has got it a lot- worse than we do as college - baseball coaches or - college baseball players."
- - - the golden eagles won the - conference u-s-a tournament...- each of the past two