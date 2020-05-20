Migrant NHS cleaner ‘proud’ of his role as fee for overseas workers scrapped

A hospital cleaner who challenged Boris Johnson over a fee levied on migrant workers in the NHS has said he is “proud and honoured” to have played a role in pressuring the Government into a U-turn.

Hassan Akkad – a Syrian refugee – posted a clip of himself addressing the Prime Minister on Twitter, which has been viewed millions of times.

In the video, he expressed his shock at being excluded from a scheme offering indefinite leave to remain to the families of all NHS staff who die as a result of contracting coronavirus.