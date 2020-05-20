Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Migrant NHS cleaner ‘proud’ of his role as fee for overseas workers scrapped

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:49s - Published
Migrant NHS cleaner ‘proud’ of his role as fee for overseas workers scrapped

Migrant NHS cleaner ‘proud’ of his role as fee for overseas workers scrapped

A hospital cleaner who challenged Boris Johnson over a fee levied on migrant workers in the NHS has said he is “proud and honoured” to have played a role in pressuring the Government into a U-turn.

Hassan Akkad – a Syrian refugee – posted a clip of himself addressing the Prime Minister on Twitter, which has been viewed millions of times.

In the video, he expressed his shock at being excluded from a scheme offering indefinite leave to remain to the families of all NHS staff who die as a result of contracting coronavirus.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: PM rejects call to scrap NHS fee for overseas carers

Charging migrant health workers to use the NHS is cruel and unfair, opposition leaders tell the PM.
BBC News - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

OneNewsPage_UK

One News Page (United Kingdom) Migrant NHS cleaner ‘proud’ of his role as fee for overseas workers scrapped: https://t.co/CeKBlIiBOq #BorisJohnson 23 minutes ago

rumijulie

Julie 🇨🇦 🇺🇸 RT @PA: A hospital cleaner who challenged Boris Johnson over a fee levied on migrant workers in the NHS said he is “proud and honoured” to… 1 hour ago

PA

PA Media A hospital cleaner who challenged Boris Johnson over a fee levied on migrant workers in the NHS said he is “proud a… https://t.co/WhcQLW62YI 1 hour ago

FionaFbpe

Fiona RT @mxmcln: I spoke exclusively with @hassan_akkad this evening, who you will almost certainly have seen on social media over the past 24 h… 4 hours ago

JohnEJefferson

John E Jefferson Migrant NHS cleaner ‘proud’ of his role as fee for overseas workers scrapped https://t.co/MYu4SO2so6 7 hours ago

mxmcln

Max McLean I spoke exclusively with @hassan_akkad this evening, who you will almost certainly have seen on social media over t… https://t.co/fZcctP5Hvn 7 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

PM drops NHS fee for migrant health workers [Video]

PM drops NHS fee for migrant health workers

In his first major U-turn, Boris Johnson has dropped the £400 surcharge for migrant health and care workers using the NHS.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:31Published
Sir Keir Starmer: Prime Minister's U-turn on foreign health workers' fee a good thing [Video]

Sir Keir Starmer: Prime Minister's U-turn on foreign health workers' fee a good thing

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer makes a statement in response to Prime Minister Boris Johnson's U-turn on the fee for foreign health and care workers. Overseas health and care staff will be exempted..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published