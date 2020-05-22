Machete-wielding man subdued by police in NYC Video Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Duration: 00:22s - Published 2 days ago Machete-wielding man subdued by police in NYC This is the moment a machete-wielding man was subdued by police on the covid-stricken streets of New York City. NYPD officers worked with Emergency Medical Services (EMS) to pacify the man and fit him with a mask to protect themselves from coronavirus. The incident occurred in the quiet residential region of Canarsie, Brooklyn on Wednesday morning, May 20th. In the video the man can be heard shouting obscenities at the emergency workers as they attempt to restrain him. The disturbing footage reveals a glimpse of the precautions officers must take to protect themselves from coronavirus in the field. "One of the witnesses there told me that somebody stole his liquor and he was upset and drunk," said Taurus Cousins, 48, a Brooklyn-based photographer who shot the video at the scene. "He was yelling abuse at the cops."Once they got the handcuffs on him they held him down until the ambulance came. He was screaming obscenities and cursing at the police officers restraining him." "They were wearing masks and those who subdued him were wearing masks and gloves. They also put a mask on him and were very protective of themselves," he continued. According to Cousins, other witnesses heard the man threatening to kill an unidentified person. "He was supposedly threatening whoever he claimed stole his liquor and said that that person 'needs to die.' "I was surprised because the neighborhood I live in is quiet,"A spokesman for the NYPD stated: "A 40-year-old male was observed running around with a machete in his hand, EMS responded and he was removed to Brookdale Hospital for evaluation. "There was no arrest." 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Machete-wielding man subdued by police in NYC This is the moment a machete-wielding man was subdued by police on the covid-stricken streets of New York City. NYPD officers worked with Emergency Medical Services (EMS) to pacify the man and fit him with a mask to protect themselves from coronavirus. The incident occurred in the quiet residential region of Canarsie, Brooklyn on Wednesday morning, May 20th. In the video the man can be heard shouting obscenities at the emergency workers as they attempt to restrain him. The disturbing footage reveals a glimpse of the precautions officers must take to protect themselves from coronavirus in the field. "One of the witnesses there told me that somebody stole his liquor and he was upset and drunk," said Taurus Cousins, 48, a Brooklyn-based photographer who shot the video at the scene. "He was yelling abuse at the cops."Once they got the handcuffs on him they held him down until the ambulance came. He was screaming obscenities and cursing at the police officers restraining him." "They were wearing masks and those who subdued him were wearing masks and gloves. They also put a mask on him and were very protective of themselves," he continued. According to Cousins, other witnesses heard the man threatening to kill an unidentified person. "He was supposedly threatening whoever he claimed stole his liquor and said that that person 'needs to die.' "I was surprised because the neighborhood I live in is quiet,"A spokesman for the NYPD stated: "A 40-year-old male was observed running around with a machete in his hand, EMS responded and he was removed to Brookdale Hospital for evaluation. "There was no arrest."





You Might Like

Tweets about this