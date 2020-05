Businesses ready to reopen Tuesday after being shut down for two months

FORWARD TO RE- ENGAGE OURECONOMY SAFELY AND RESPONSIBLYOVER THE LAST FEW WEEKS."AND THAT ENGAGEMENT IS GOING TOCONTINUE NEXT WEEK WHEN RETAILSTORES AROUND THE STATE AREALLOWED TO REOPEN -- WITH SOMELIMITATIONS.GOVERNOR GRETCHEN WHITMER'SLATEST EXECUTIVE ORDER LETS THEMOPEN BACK UP ONTUESDAY.FOX 47'S CODY BUTLER HAS MORE.STARTING TUESDAY, YOU WILL ONCEAGAIN BE ABLE TO START BROWSINGTHE STORE AND START PICKINGTHINGS UP OFF THE SHELF.WE ARE SO EXCITED TO GET PEOPLEBACK IN OUR STORE.SUZY LUCAS OWNS ONCE UPON ACHILD IN OKEMOS ... WHICH WASCLOSED BY GOVERNOR WHITMER'SSTAYHOME ORDER EIGHT WEEKS AGO.WE HAVE ALL THIS MERCHANDISE ANDWE NEED PEOPLE TO BE ABLE TOCOME IN AND BE ABLE TOSEE IT TO PURCHASE IT.FOR NOW SHE CAN ONLY TAKECUSTOMERS BY APPOINTMENT AND SHECAN'T HAVE MORE THAN TENIN THE STORE AT A TIME.A WELCOME CHANGE AFTER HAVING TORELY ON ONLINE SHOPPERS FOR TWOMONTHS.IT'S DEVASTATING FOR SOME SMALLBUSINESSES LIKE MINE TO HAVE NOOR VERY LITTLE CASH FLOW.TODAY ... LUCAS AND HER STAFFSPENT THE DAY GETTING READY TOREOPEN ... BY SETTING UP ONE WAYAISLES ... INSTALLING SNEEZEGUARDS AND WIPING EVERYTHINGDOWN.WE'LL WORK WITH THE THINGS WEHAVE TO DO, THE MASKS AND SOCIALDISTANCING, TO GET PEOPLEBACK.AGAIN YOU HAVE TO CALL AHEAD ANDSET UP AN APPOINTMENT IF YOUPLAN TO GO SHOPPING STARTINGTUESDAY.

IN OKEMOS, CB FOX 47NEWSTHE GOVERNOR'S ORDER DOES NOTAPPLY TO RESTAURANTS AND BARS --THEY'RE STILLLIMITED TO TAKE-OUT ONLY EXCEPTFOR THE NORTHERN PART OF THESTATE WHERE THEY CANREOPEN AT MIDNIGHT.NON-ESSENTIAL MEDICAL...DENTAL... AND VETERINARYSERVICES CAN RESUME ON FRIDA