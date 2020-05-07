Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Laid off? This organization will help pay for training so you can get a new job

Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Duration: 02:00s - Published
Laid off? This organization will help pay for training so you can get a new job

Laid off? This organization will help pay for training so you can get a new job

The center is helping steer people towards reemployment by offering free personalized job search assistance, and connecting them to a training provider.

That way, they can enhance their skills and therefore, their resumes.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

United Way names executive team

United Way of Greater Cincinnati CEO Moira Weir has named six top executives at the organization,...
bizjournals - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Get virtual training for a new type of job market [Video]

Get virtual training for a new type of job market

Video job interviews, computer resume screening

Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ     Duration: 01:57Published
Influencer breaks down over lost followers [Video]

Influencer breaks down over lost followers

The economic impact of the global pandemic is affecting everyone — even influencers.In light of what’s happening, Australian influencer Billie Beever took to TikTok to share her frustrations.In a..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:10Published