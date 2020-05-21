Lana Del Rey Responds to Backlash Over Controversial Comments | Billboard News



Tweets about this Tea @marinashutup And of course, she's now doing the whole white tears schtick where she's like "how dare you call me r… https://t.co/tZBwrEVJXj 9 hours ago ♕ IG: Pboy_DGAF 🇳🇬 RT @Complex: Lana Del Rey responds to the backlash she received over her post on double standards: "Don't ever ever ever ever bro- call m… 11 hours ago Jacquelyn Jhingree, PhD Well, you could have expressed your thoughts without bringing other people into it. Lana Del Rey Defended Her Cont… https://t.co/fhfIzmNsis 14 hours ago Diego SZN 🥀 RT @PopBase: Lana Del Rey responds to backlash over controversial double standards post where she named multiple female artists. “This is… 17 hours ago Fisioterapia Masajes Quito "Lana Del Rey Responded To The Backlash Toward Her Instagram Post, Saying She's Sad People Made It A "WOC Issue""… https://t.co/b9q1fa5Up6 20 hours ago Metro Entertainment Lana Del Rey responds to backlash over her Instagram statement and is not backing down https://t.co/yuVICghjkN 21 hours ago Music Feeds Lana Del Rey Responds To Backlash Over Instagram Post https://t.co/upFW9DGsI7 https://t.co/T1yMszurlN 1 day ago