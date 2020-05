Delaware Beaches Now Reopened, Short-Term Rental Ban REmains Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 01:00s - Published 5 days ago The state's 14-day quarantine for out-of-state travelers also remains in effect. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Delaware Beaches Now Reopened, Short-Term Rental Ban REmains LIVE IN WILDWOOD DAN KOOB CBS-3"EYEWITNESS NEWS."THANKS A LOT.THINKING ABOUT BIGGIE WHO DRIVESTHE TRAM CAR.BUDDY WE'LL GAT BACK TO YOUTHANKS SO MUCH.AS OF NOW BEACHES IN DELAWAREBACK OPEN.ALSO INCLUDES STATE PARKS OPENDELAWARE SEASON AND FENWICKISLAND.STATES MANDATORY 14-DAYQUARANTINE FOR OUT OF STATETRAVELERS AND BAN ON SHORT-TERMRENTALS WILL REMAIN IN EFFECT.HEADING INTO MEMORIAL DAYWEEKEND GOVERNOR JOHN CARNEYWANTS TO EMPHASIZE SMART ANDSAFE PRACTICES FOR BEACH GOERS.WE'LL FOE US CAN LOT OF OURATTENTION WITH RESPECT TOBEACHES ON PUBLIC EDUCATION SOEVERYBODY KNOWS WHAT THE RULESARE.WE'LL HAVE SIGNS LIKE THIS ONEAT THE ENTRANCES OF THE BEACHES.TELLING FOLKS TO KEEP APARTSEPARATELY.WE'LL HAVE WINDOW DECALS THATPEOPLE CAN DISPLAY TO SHOW THATTHEY'RE FOLLOWING THE RULES.WE'VE RECOMMENDED BEACHAMBASSADORS I UNDERSTAND ANUMBER OF THEM HAVE BEEN TRAINEDUP TO JUST PROVIDE INFORMATIONAND EDUCATION ON THE BEACHES.



Related news from verified sources With short-term rentals still banned, Delaware locals fear visitors will find new beach to vacation Delaware's ongoing ban on short-term rentals has meant a slew of cancellations for rental...

Delawareonline - Published 1 week ago





