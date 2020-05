Baltimore City mayoral candidates on environmental issues

TO GO, IN the RACE FOR THDEMOCRATIC NOMINATION FORBALTIMORE CITY MAYOR.DEMOCRATS IN THE CITYOUTNUMBER REPUBLICANS BYNEARLY 10 TO ONE..

SOTYPICALLY, THE WINNER OF THEPRIMARY CRUISES THROUGH THEGENERAL ELECTION IN THE FALL.WITH PERSISTANT CRIME,UNDERPERFORMING SCHOOLS ANDNOW COVI━19..

AN ISSUE THATMAY BE FLYING UNDER THE RADAR,IS THE ENVIRONMENT.

CHRISTIANSCHAFFER OF GOOD MORNINGMARYLAND ASKED THE SIX LEADINGCANDIDATES WHAT THEY MIGHT DOABOUT THE ENVIRONMENT INBALTIMORE CITY, OVER THE NEFOUR YEARS.WE'RE APPROACHI