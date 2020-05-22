Pool sales skyrocket for Warner Robins company

With Summer less than one month away and people canceling vacations because of the pandemic, one Warner Robins pool store says sales have skyrocketed.

In high definition this is the 41nbc news at six... a local pool store is crediting the covid-19 pandemic for an increase in business.

41nbc's jatrissa wooten has more.

"with temperatures rising and memorial day on monda?all people want to do is take a dip in the pool.

And although some public pools are reopened... they still have a limit of 10 guests, leaving some swimmers... pool-less" this explains why backyard pool sales are increasing.

Amy register, general manager of mid south pools and spas, says before the pandemic started, people weren't thinking about purchasing pools.

Sot: amy register: general manager "it was kind of the off season before everything started."

Now sales are at the highest she's seen since the early 2000's.

And in comparison to last year around this time.

"as far as the above ground market, it's honestly going to be a record."

