The Cape Coral Police Department says three people were arrested, and two are still at large.

Three arrested in connection to 19-year-old woman's death

WE KNOW ALL OF YOUNG WOMAN WHOSEBODY WAS FOUND ALONG THE SIDE OFTHE ROAD IN GATOR CIRCLE LASTMONTH.

THE MEDICAL EXAMINER’SOFFICE DETERMINED THAT THE DEATHOF KALEIGH MARIE MOUSSEAU WASDUE TO A DRUG OVERDOSE AND THEMANNER OF DEATH WAS DETERMINEDTO BE AN ACCIDENT.JOHN J.

KAISER , CARL M.

CROWE ,AND AMY L.

SIGEARS ARE CHARGEDWITH TAMPERING WITH PHYSICALEVIDENCE MISHANDLING HUMANREMAINS AND FAILURE TO REPORT ADEATHTHOMAS B.

BARTLEY AND DENISE R.MAGGI AT THE BOTTOM OF THE PHOTOARE STILL AT LARGE AND AREFACING THE SAME CHARGES.

ANYONEWITH INFORMATION ON THEIRWHEREABOUTS CALL CAPE CO