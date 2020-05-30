Fort Wayne and NAACP react to the unrest in Minneapolis

Fort wayne police and the local chapter of the n-- double-a-c-pare also talking about the unrest in minn apolis.george floyd death is sparking demonstration s against police brutality and racial discrimination in cities across the united states as you just saw.fox 55's jentill neal talked to fort wayne police about working toward preventing incidents of brutality from happening here.

Jentill?yes hunter, i sat down with captain mitchell mckinney with fort wayne police about what's going on..

He says it's very unfortnate what's happening, and what happened with floyd could have been prevented.

Fort wayne police captain mitchell mckinney says what's happening in minneapolis is not the case here in fort wayne.

As the community relations director- he works directly with recruits to make sure it doesn't.> 07:36:37-07:36:50"we feel for mr. floyd and feel for floyd's family as well.

Any death that comes across is painful for us as well.

What's painful is to see what's happening there to people in minneapolis.

We want to make sure that doesn't happen in any community.

Especially our own."one of the things mckinney says is benefical is teaching the recruits to look at things as a community member first.

07:38:26-07:38:43"one example.

We had a gentleman that was in a traffic stop.

He felt he was wronged.

He didn't know why so many officers were around him.

He had a younger person in his car.

He felt it traumatized him.

Instead of making a big deal out of it, he called the sergant."then the sergant called mckinney.

Mckinney says all three of them sat down and had a conversation over coffee which he says is unheard of.

Mckinney says having that connection with the community is important to be able to do things like that.

Local n-a-a-c-p president shelia curry campbell says conversations about what's going on are needed as well as protests.>07:51:02-07:51:18"we want everyone to be able to vocalize and say whatever it is that they feel.

We want people to understand we're trying to wrap around one common issue right now and that's brutality that happened to one of our brothers that's not too far from here."a young woman reached out to the naacp because she wanted to be a part of the change.

Now another rally will be taking place tommorow.> 07:53:25-07:53:35"i'm sick of seeing the injustice.

For how many years?

How many years does this have to go on?

It's time for it to end."