The City of Ashland is deciding what's next for the city hall building

Leah says "today i talked to the mayor of ashland about what the next steps are for this city hall building."

The mayor of ashland says 25 to 26 years ago it was determined the city hall building did not meet the building codes to with stand an earthquake.

Mayor somehow or other it hasn't gotten figured out what to do about it.

The city tried to finance the building, but it did not pass in the election on tuesday.

At this point the mayor didn't know if people needed to be moved out of the building.

Mayor and i was talking to the city attorney and he said no absolutely not.

The council has demonstrated clear, serious effort to solve the problem.

The city needs to decide what to do next with the building.

Mayor one option is to wait until the spring.

The mayor says the work that has been done will still be valid and fresh in the spring.

Mayor if the economy starts to pick up again and people start to feel less threatened and the virus doesn't take off again.

Then maybe we bring it back in the spring.

That is not an uncommon thing to do with a project like this.

He understands why almost 70 percent of people did not vote for this measure.

There is a lot of unknowns with the coronvirus.

Mayor we got to the 5 yard line.

In terms of all the work that had to be done but we weren't able to push it across and we didn't want to push it across.

We wanted everyone to willingly carry it across.

As of right now there is nothing finalized at what is happening with the city hall building.

In ashland leah thompson newswatch 12.

The oregon shakespeare festival has a new executive director.

David schmitz is the organization's fourth executive director.

Executive fourth organization's schmitz is the david director.

New executive festival has a shakespeare the oregon newswatch 12.

Leah thompson