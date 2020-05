Brighton Gardens COVID-19 cases, deaths spike again Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 01:42s - Published now Brighton Gardens COVID-19 cases, deaths spike again As the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths are mounting at Brighton Gardens, a corporate executive sent an email Thursday to reassure family members of residents. 0

ENCOURAGED.THERE'S BEEN ANOTHERSPIKE IN COVID-19 CASESAT BRIGHTON GARDENS --A VIRUS HOT SPOT INPRAIRIE VILLAGE.41 ACTION NEWSINVESTIGATOR ANDYALCOCK HAS THE NEWESTNUMBERS AND COMPANY'SRESPONSE.THERE ARE NOW 83COVID-19 CASES AND 17DEATHS ASSOCIATED WITHTHE BRIGHTON GARDENSOUTBREAK.ACCORDING TO THEJOHNSON COUNTYDEPARTMENT OF HEALTHAND ENVIRONMENT,BRIGHTON GARDENS BYFAR HAS MORE CASES ANDDEATHS THAN ANY OTHERLONG TERM CARE FACILITYIN THE COUNTY.THAT AGENCY REPORTTHE LAST VIRUSOUTBREAK AT THE PRAIRIVILLAGE COMPLEX WASTHURSDAY.THAT SAME DAY, DENISFALCO, THE SENIOR VICEPRESIDENTOPERATIONS FORBRIGHTON GARDENS'CORPORATE OWNERSUNRISE SENIOR LIVINGSENT AN EMAIL LETTER TOFAMILY MEMBERS OFRESIDENTS.FALCO WROTE IN PART,"WE HAVE WORKEDTIRELESSLY TO SUPPLYOUR TEAM WITH THE NEWTOOLS AND TRAININGNECESSARY TO CONTINUEPROVIDING QUALITY CAREAND SUPPORT TO OURRESIDENTS".IT'S NOT THE FIRST TIME ASUNRISE EXECUTIVE HASREACHED OUT TO FAMILYMEMBERS.IN A MAY 12TH EMAIL,SUNRISE CEO CHRISWINKLE SENT, IT STARTSWITH THE GREETING,"DEAR SUNRISE FAMILY &TRUSTED PARTNERS".IN THE EMAIL WINKLEWROTE ABOUT"INCREASED ANDSIGNIFICANT COSTS" FORPPE.WINKLE ENCOURAGEDFAMILY MEMBERS TOWRITE TO CONGRESS TOGET FEDERAL FUNDING,EVEN PROVIDING LINKS TOPRE-WRITTEN NOTES.ACCORDING TO FAMILYMEMBERS WE'VE TALKEDTO, THE COST TO STAY INBRIGHTON GARDENS'ASSISTED LIVING AREARANGES FROM FOUR TOTEN THOUSAND DOLLARS AMONTH.I'M INVESTIGATOR ANDYALCOCK, 41 ACTION NEWS.TODAY -- JOHNSONCOUNTY'S HEALTHDEPARTMENT DIRECTORSAID BRIGHTON GARDENSHAS STEPPED UP ITSEFFORTS TO CONTROL THEVIRUS SPREAD.HE ALSO SAID TESTING ISONGOING AND THE HEALTHDEPARTMENT H





