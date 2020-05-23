Debate: Women's 7s Structure Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 02:25s - Published on May 23, 2020 Debate: Women's 7s Structure World Cup winner Danielle Waterman and Olympic gold medal coach Ben Ryan debate whether the Men's and Women's tournaments should remain combined in the future. 0

