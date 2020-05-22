Global  

Pakistan plane crash survivor tells of 'jump' to safety

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:54s - Published
Pakistan plane crash survivor tells of 'jump' to safety

Pakistan plane crash survivor tells of 'jump' to safety

One of the two survivors of the Pakistan plane crash has told how he jumped to safety.

Authorities said Friday’s crash killed 97 people, all of them passengers and crew members.

Survivor of Pakistan plane crash recounts horror

The crash of a Pakistan International Airlines jetliner killed 97 out of the 99 people on board. One...
Deutsche Welle - Published Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph



CCTV captures moment of deadly Pakistan plane crash [Video]

CCTV captures moment of deadly Pakistan plane crash

Dramatic security camera footage captures the moment the Pakistan International Airlines aircraft crashes in Karachi on Friday (May 22nd) with 99 people aboard. The footage was taken by a camera on..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:58Published
Dozens killed in Pakistan passenger plane crash [Video]

Dozens killed in Pakistan passenger plane crash

Airbus A320 carrying nearly 100 people from Lahore crashes in Karachi's residential area, killing at least 30 people.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 03:33Published