Brothers who died from coronavirus honored in Wellington Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 00:48s - Published 24 minutes ago Brothers who died from coronavirus honored in Wellington A local Wellington neighborhood hosted a special ceremony to honor two brothers who recently passed away from coronavirus. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Brothers who died from coronavirus honored in Wellington CEREMONY TO HONOR TWO BROTHERSWHO RECENTLY PASSED AWAY FROMCOVID 19. THE DAVIS BROTHERSBOTH HEROICALLY SERVED INWORLD WAR TWO. EVEN MOREAMAZINGOF THE 16 CHILDREN HOUSEHOLDALL SERVED HONORABLY IN THEARMED SERVICES. NEIGHBORSWANTED TO DO SOMETHING SPECIALFOR THEM. SO THEY HOSTED ACOMMUNITY DRIVE-BY PARADE INTHEIR NEIGHBORHOOD. FLAGS FLEWAT HALF STAFF ON ALL THERESIDENTS' MAIL BOXES.JOHN LACY: "IT'S JUST ONE OFTHOSE THINGS WE NEED TO DOWHEN YOU HAVE A STORY THISGREAT .... IT IS ARESPONSIBILITY AND A JOY TOHELP THEM OUT." FAMILY MEMBERSSAY THE DAVIS BROTHERS WERE ANINSPIRATION TO EVERYONE WHKNEW





You Might Like

Tweets about this