Study: Almost Half Of US States Don't Have COVID-19 Pandemic In Check

Business Insider reports a new study from Imperial College London says twenty-four US states haven't contained their coronavirus outbreaks.

According to Business Insider, that's despite all states having already relaxed their lockdown restrictions.

Researchers modeled the basic reproduction number — a number that helps determine how quickly the virus is spreading — for each state.

They concluded that most states in the Midwest and the South are still seeing relatively high rates of transmission.