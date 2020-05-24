ARC fundraiser

Throughout the year to help them stay afloat, but what do you do when you can't hold those events during a pandemic?

The friends of the arc foundation has come up with a unique way to help the arc oneida-lewis by promoting health and wellness during the covid pandemic.

Here's newschannel 2's gary liberatore!

(nat of golf ball) this is a point that has hit home hard this year for non- profits.

It's hard to raise money during a pandemic.

Tc : 00:18 "we had concert scheduled, we were looking forward to a gala ideas and also our room event which is called pour your heart out and possibly doing another golf tournament."

Arc oneida-lewis chapter chief communications officer mark dudek says there had to be some thinking out of the box this year.

None tc : 00:42 "we've been looking at ways, different opportunities and talking about how can we still tie in our message of need, but also make it fun and make it relevant."

How about helping people get healthy after being cooped up for the past two- plus months.... tc : 01:12 "so this 'step up for the arc' campaign was born and it's all virtual, it's all electronica, it's trackable, it's very intuitive and very user-friendly and at the end of the day what is it is doing is allowing you to support the front of the ark foundation through a little donation."

Dudek says you sign up and count your steps one by one...toward an ultimate goal by july 3rd.

Tc : 03:16 "by the time the campaign ends on july 3rd can you do 140 miles of movement wow& it seems like a lot and it is 140 ties in to the 1400 people that we support and serve on a daily basis."

Tc : 03:36 "any movement counts, you don't have to get out and run like you would for a marathon, you don't have to power walk, you can mow the lawn and it tracks your steps, you can do housework, you can just get out and take a casual walk with the family and if you don't hit the 140 miles you didn't fail there's no penalty you succeeded just by joining this campaign and helping us."

Dudek says all proceeds wil lstay local.

96:12 we still need to fund the underfunded an unfunded programs which are anything from pre-k screening to guardianship the other thing is is that we need covid relief like everyone else so there is more emphasis on supplying ppe, doing things for our staff, making sure that we're fully staffed in the areas that we can open right now which is a residential program so it's a multitude of things we have a link to sign up...on our website, wktv.com.

