Advocates: 'Aisha's Law' will help save lives of domestic violence victims

Video Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 - Duration: 02:41s - Published
On paper it's House Bill 3, but legislation currently on its way to the Ohio Senate honors a beloved sixth-grade teacher whose ex-husband stabbed her to death following years of domestic abuse.

