Aziz_Amirul BBC News - Berlin WW2 bombing survivor Saturn the alligator dies in Moscow Zoo https://t.co/J256cifEL6 #alligator #Berlin #WWII #Moscow 2 days ago
Craig Lambert RT @EZuelow: Berlin WW2 bombing survivor Saturn the alligator dies in Moscow Zoo https://t.co/3TMcuwhkLo #History #WWII 2 days ago
Eric G. E. Zuelow Berlin WW2 bombing survivor Saturn the alligator dies in Moscow Zoo https://t.co/3TMcuwhkLo #History #WWII 2 days ago
Jeremy Minsberg Berlin WW2 bombing survivor Saturn the alligator dies. An alligator who survived World War Two in Berlin and was ru… https://t.co/8QUspQg1ev 2 days ago