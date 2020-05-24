Islamic Center of Pittsburgh Celebrates Eid Al Fitr With Drive Thru Celebration

The end of Ramadan was forced to be celebrated with social distancing due to the Coronavirus pandemic.



Recent related videos from verified sources Islamic Center of Cleveland holds drive-thru Eid al-Fitr celebration



Some members of Cleveland’s Muslim community held socially-distanced celebrations to mark the end of Ramadan. Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 Duration: 01:50 Published 8 hours ago Cool timelapse shows thousands of people celebrating Eid in Aceh, Indonesia



Muslims gathered at a mosque in Indonesia's Aceh province to celebrate Eid on Sunday (May 24). Timelapse footage shows thousands praying at the Islamic Center Lhokseumawe. However, the video.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 03:40 Published 11 hours ago