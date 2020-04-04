Ranveer Singh gets a sweet peck on the cheek from Deepika Padukone

Star couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh leave no chance to bring a smile to their fans' faces -- especially with their PDA on social media.



Related videos from verified sources Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh INTERESTING Unknown Facts Love Story, Movies, Marriage



Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, the most loved couple have come a long way since their first film. Watch the video to know some interesting facts about their love story. Credit: Bollywood NOW Duration: 03:20 Published on April 20, 2020 Ranveer and Deepika pledge to contribute to PM cares fund



Actor Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have pledged to support the Prime Minister's Relief Fund in the ongoing battle against the coronavirus pandemic. Credit: IANS INDIA Duration: 00:57 Published on April 4, 2020