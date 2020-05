The impact of coronavirus continues to impact the local blodd supply-- as canceled blood drives are causing s significant drop in donations.

Joining us via zoom this morning from the red cross is khris anderson.

Good morning khris.

Pause shortage of blood especially among the african american community , appointments to donate, sickle cell patients that need donations and faith based groups that are stepping up.

Khris anderson, american red cross thank you for your time.

Wait for response anchor