Paying tribute to our troops
Celebrities are paying tribute to veterans during the national Memorial Day concert. The annual event aired on PBS. The show is raising money for PPE for our frontline workers.

THE ANNUAL EVENT AIRED ON PBS WITH SEGMENTS HONORING THE MEN AND WOMEN IN UNIFORM -- AND THE SACRIFICES OF HEROES FIGHTING AGAINST THE CORONAVIRUS. ALTHOUGH THE CONCERT IS OVER YOU CAN STILL HELP OTHERS. THE SHOW'S HOST GARY SINISE IS RAISING MONEY FOR PPE FOR OUR FRONTLINE WORKERS.





