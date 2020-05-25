Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Paying tribute to our troops

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:36s - Published
Paying tribute to our troops

Paying tribute to our troops

Celebrities are paying tribute to veterans during the national Memorial Day concert.

The annual event aired on PBS.

The show is raising money for PPE for our frontline workers.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Paying tribute to our troops

011 TO ALL YOU REAL LIFECAPTAIN AMERICAS AND CAPTAINMARVELS OUT THERE THANK YOU FORYOUR SERVICE GOD BLESS YOU ANDGOD BLESS AMERICA 021THE ANNUAL EVENT AIRED ONP-B-S.WITH SEGMENTS HONORING THE MENANDWOMEN IN UNIFORM -- AND THESACRIFICES OF HEROES FIGHTINGAGAINST THE CORONAVIRUS.ALTHOUGH THE CONCERT IS OVERYOU CAN STILL HELP OTHERS.THE SHOW'S HOST GARY SINISE ISRAISING MONEY FOR P-P-E FOR OURFRONTLINE WORKERS.IF YOU WANT TO HELP, WE HAVETHAT INFOMRATION ON OUR WEBSITEAT KTNV DOT COM.LOOKING AHEAR




You Might Like


Tweets about this

smugdingus

smugdingus Paying tribute to the troops the only way I know how: lard-assin it on the couch and eatin PB&J English muffins, bitch. 26 minutes ago

ry_manaz

Brother Dirté Time for the 600! NASCAR does such a great job paying tribute to our country and troops 17 hours ago