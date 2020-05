Memorial Day Events Across Region Honor Veterans Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 02:20s - Published 1 hour ago Memorial Day Events Across Region Honor Veterans Several Memorial Day events across our region Monday are honoring the men and women who have served our country. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Memorial Day Events Across Region Honor Veterans SOLDIER OVERLOOKING ROLLINGHILLS DOTTED WITH WHITETOMBSTONES.AND NEW JERSEY GOVERNORPHIL MURPHY AND BRIGADIERGENERAL HELD MEMORIAL DAY ISHER MOAN THINK MORNING ASWELL.IT HAPPENED AT THE BRINGINGDEAR GENERAL WILLIAM C DOYLEMEMORIAL CEMETERY, THAT'S INWRIGHTSTOWN.ATTENDEES WORE FACE MASKS ANDADHERED TO SOCIAL DISTANCEWILLING, THE GOVERNOR THANKEDVETERANS FOR THEIR SERVICE ANDREMEMBERED THOSE WHO LOSTTHEIR LIVES IN THE PANDEMIC.WE DO NOT CELEBRATEMEMORIAL DAY, WE COMMEMORATETHIS DAY.THIS IS A SOLEMN DAY.A DAY IT REMEMBER OUR HALLOWEDAND FALLEN DEAD, A DAY TOREMEMBER THOSE WHO GAVE TOTHIS NATION THEIR FULLMEASURE.AND TODAY WE ALSO REMEMBER THEMANY HONORED VETERANS WHOSURVIVED WARS, ONLY TO DIE ATTHE HANDS OF COVID-19.THE GOVERNOR ALSO PAIDTRIBUTE TO THE COMMANDERS OFNEW JERSEY'S 42ND REGIONALSUPPORT GROUP WHOSE TROOPS ARESERVING OVERSEAS.THE BATTLESHIP NEW JERSEYIS HONORING THOSE WHO GAVE THEULTIMATE SACRIFICE FOR OURNATION.♪ ♪"EYEWITNESS NEWS" ON THEBATTLESHIP NEW JERSEY MUSEUMAND MEMORIAL THIS MORNING.THE CEREMONY THAT YOU'RESEEING WAS STREAMED ONFACEBOOK LIVE FROM THE SHIP TFEATURED OVERVIEW ON THEHISTORY AND SIGNIFICANCE OFMEMORIAL DAY, AND ENDED WITH ACASTING AFTER MEMORIAL WREATHIN TO THE DELAWARE RIVER.AND NOW HERE IS A LIVELOOK AT A MEMORIAL DAY TRIBUTEIN DELAWARE COUNTY AT THEDELAWARE COUNTY VETERANSMEMORIAL IN NEWTOWN SQUARE.THE CEREMONY PAYS TRIBUTE TOTHE SERVICE AND SACRIFICE OFTHE BRAVE MEN AND WOMEN OF ALLBRANCHES OF THE US ARMEDFORCES.THE MEMORIAL OFFERS A SOLEMNREMINDER OF PERSONAL BRAVERY.IT IS A PLACE TO HONOR THEMILITARY SERVICE OF THE MANYWHO HAVE SERVED AND WHO WILLSERVE TO DEFENDS OUR NATION.IN MONTGOMERY COUNTY, ALSOMAKING SURE VETERANS RECEIVETHE RECOGNITION THEY DE IS HEROF THIS MEMBER OR OLAYA DAY.POLICE, FIRE, OTHER FIRSTRESPONDS NECESSARY MONTGOMERYTOWNSHIP TAKING VETERANS ONSPECIAL TOUR THROUGH THEIRNEIGHBORHOODS ALLOWINGRESIDENTS TO SALUTE THEM FORTHEIR SERVICE.AND WE APPRECIATE ALL OF THOSE





