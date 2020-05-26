Local organization holds its annual Memorial Day service

People in the wabash valley..

Continue to honor "our fallen heroes".

"intrepid u-s-a hospice services" "in terre haute"..

Held their memorial day service "today".

An administrator with the center believes it's especially important "to honor our lost heroes".

"she says"..

Intrepid takes care of a lot of veterans.

/////// we still have some world war 2 veterans we take care of which is awesome.

Love hearing their stories.

So we want to just make sure they know we value what they have done for us.

And it gives us the opportunity to help them and others like them.

