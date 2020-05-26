Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Local organization holds its annual Memorial Day service

Video Credit: WTHI - Published
Local organization holds its annual Memorial Day service
Local organization holds its annual Memorial Day service
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Local organization holds its annual Memorial Day service

People in the wabash valley..

Continue to honor "our fallen heroes".

"intrepid u-s-a hospice services" "in terre haute"..

Held their memorial day service "today".

An administrator with the center believes it's especially important "to honor our lost heroes".

"she says"..

Intrepid takes care of a lot of veterans.

/////// we still have some world war 2 veterans we take care of which is awesome.

Love hearing their stories.

So we want to just make sure they know we value what they have done for us.

And it gives us the opportunity to help them and others like them.

Coming-up tonight "on the c-b-s evening news"..

You may see familiar wabash valley faces playing taps in honor of our fallen heroes.

"the c-b-s evening news" gets underway right after "news 10




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Governor Whitmer responds to boat controversy, saying her husband made a 'failed attempt at humor' [Video]

Governor Whitmer responds to boat controversy, saying her husband made a 'failed attempt at humor'

The owner of a boat service company said the husband of Michigan's governor dropped her name while pleading to get his boat in the water for Memorial Day weekend.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 02:19Published
Fallen Service Members, Coronavirus Victims Honored In Candlelight Vigil [Video]

Fallen Service Members, Coronavirus Victims Honored In Candlelight Vigil

Memorial Day commemorations fell hand-in-hand with the community grappling with the realities of the ongoing pandemic. Jeff Nguyen reports.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 01:59Published