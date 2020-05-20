Andrew County Memorial Day Activities (5-25-20)

>>> it's takes a team to put on a memorial day celebration, however there's always has to be one leader.

Today that was brian stackhouse who joins us now.

Welcome, brian.

>> thank you very much.

>> i understand you also facilitate the junior rotc program at benton high school and how are you making sure memorial day is observed for all generations and that we all participate.

>> memorial day is something that goes back for a lot of generations and it really encompasses the young and old and remembering those who sacrificed their lives for our freedom that we have today.

>> i understand that the boy scout played a key role.

Tell us about how everyone played their part.

>> the boy scout in savannah, they came out and support us every year, along with the cub scouts and they come out and march in the parade.

It's important for them to know some of the history behind memorial day and be part of the community events.

They carry the flags and they lead us in the pledge of allegiance in starting off our ceremony.

>> i understand your group is the one that goes to funerals.

Sometimes the veterans don't have any friends or families but you are still all there to give your salute and to play taps.

Is that correct?

>> yes.

A lot of veterans organizations have taken you the place -- the active duty cannot support all of the funerals they have and we go to the events and hold the flags and have the firing squad and play taps and it's veterans taking care of veterans and remembering them for the things that they did in their service.

>> tell me, as a veteran, what does memorial day mean to you?

>> memorial day is a way for me to help remember those who i served with and who sacrificed their lives and those who are part of the military and our country, giving us freedom.

>> do you know any that are actually in veterans home that have maybe had to deal with this crisis and not getting to see family and friends because of covid?

, no, i'm not familiar with anybody in the veterans home, but i know that -- or any veterans in any care facility, they don't get the chance to see their family and stuff, so it's a tough time for everybody.

>> i will say, brian, we're so thankful for all of the work that you have done to set up this beautiful memorial day there in andrew county.

It know the residents and the kids alike enjoyed it.

We thank you for your service and wish you the best of luck.

One last question i forgot to ask you is about the junior rotc program.

Are you ready to go back?

>> absolutely.

We have a great group of students in our program there.

They're anxious to get back out into the community and being normal again.

>> thank