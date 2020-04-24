Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

TAYLOR ANCHOR 5:30PM

Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published
TAYLOR ANCHOR 5:30PM
TAYLOR ANCHOR 5:30PM 5-4-20
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

TAYLOR ANCHOR 5:30PM

- the harrison county woods fire- is suspected to be arson.

- - - - after days of battling a blaze- that burned nearly 2,000- acres in harrison county last - week, evidence is - starting to point to arson.

- that's according to harrison- county fire marshal pat - sullivan.

- to battle the fire more than 80- pieces of apparatus - equipment was in use and more - than 150 firefighters - were at work.

- sullivan says through the - investigation they were able- to rule out weather and - accidental causes and there - were no burn permits issued for- that area.- - " harrison county fire- marshall's office - harrison county sheriffs- department and the state fire - marshall's office came- together this morning we went - back out there to the scene and- walked the area that- we believe the fire started we- looked at all the possible- causes rolling out all of those- things that didn't make any - sense and did not prove to be - - - - the case everything that we jus- saw points to somebody set the- fire" - - - - there is a $5,000 reward for- anyone with information that- leads to the conviction of the- person responsible for- starting the harrison county- fire.

- - state auditor shad white today- says millions of dollars from - the mississippi department of - human services were misspent, - converted to personal use, spen- on family members and - friends of staffers and - grantees, or wasted.- the 100 plus page audit of d-h-- shows massive sums were - funneled to grantees like the - mississippi community - education center- mcec- and the family resource center- of north mississippi- frc - --- two non-profits.

Those- grantees were given over $98- million in dhs grants over the- last three years, mostly from - the - program temporary assistance fo- needy families- tanf- .

- the audit's formal finding is - that over $94 million of that - grant money has been- "questioned," meaning auditors- either saw clear misspending or- could not verify the money had- been lawfully spent.- the audit of dhs came as a part- of the office of the state- auditor's - yearly single audit of federal- money flowing through state - agencies.

- - here's meteorologist ryan mahan- with a quick look at- your weather.

- - weather impacts over the next 7- - - - days will generally be on the - lower - end of the spectrum.

An upper - level analysis across - - - - the country - shows a strong trough exiting - the northeastern- - - - conus, weak ridge - over the gulf of mexico and wea- trough in the mid west.

This mi- western trough will bring a col- front to the region late- tomorrow.

- until then, temps will moderate- slight overnight as clouds- possibly- move in tonight.

Could also be- patchy areas of light fog as- seen- this morning.

Moving into - tuesday, pre-frontal- compressional warming - should aide in bring highs into- the upper 80s.

Not impossible t- - - - in a new executive order, - governor tate reeves lays out - the next steps of a measured, - strategic plan following our- state health officials- recommendations to protect- lives while restoring - mississippians' livelihoods.- this executive order amends his- safer at home order, which he - signed over a week ago and stil- remains in effect until - monday, may 11.

- the new guidelines go into- effect at 8:00 am on- thursday, may 7 until 8:00 am o- monday, may 11, which is when - the safer at home order ends as- well.

- he lays out strict social - distancing guidelines to- begin the process of slowly and- safely reopening- restaurants and allowing outdoo- recreation.

- - "there are rules that need to b- followed.... when the time is - right."

- - - - right."

- - - - governor reeves said gatherings- are limited to a- maximum of 10 people for indoor- activities and a maximum of - 20 people for outside - activities.

- parks can open to the public- from 9:00am - 7:00pm for- outdoor recreation under- guidance from the - mississippi department of - wildlife, fisheries, and- parks and local authorities,- with people following social- distancing guidelines.- - today the mississippi state - department of health reported - 327 new cases of covid-19 in th- state and 7 new deaths.

- the state total stands at 7,877- and 310 deaths.

- and here's a look at the cases- by county in our area.- hancock county has 68 cases &amp; 5- deaths, harrison county has 184- cases &amp; 6 deaths, stone county- has 22 cases &amp; no deaths, - jackson - county has 267 cases &amp; 7 deaths- pearl river county now has 181- cases &amp; 20 deaths.- meanwhile, hinds county still - has the most cases in the state- with- 542.- - "opening up biloxi again."- news 25's toni miles checks in- with city leaders about mayor - andrew "fofo" gilich's new- initiative is all about, and- also- takes us behind-the-scenes as - edgewater mall prepares to- open.

- - "waiting on the eye to pass"- - fitting headline in more ways - than one as we roll into- hurricane preparedness week, an- as more south - mississippi businesses prepare- to open up for business - as covid-19 cases in the area g- down.

- vincent creel, biloxi spokesman- " that's the big difference - here.

People can- understand a hurricane, so mayo- gilich likes to say, 'we're - waiting on the- eye to pass.'

It has not passed- yet.

The last thing we do - we- don't want to see a - recurrence."- just one reason why the mayor - has rolled out the "opening up- biloxi again" initiative-as mor- restaurants prepare to open - - and parks extend their hours -- under the state's next phase of- reopening coming up.- for now, close-contact- businesses, such as hair and- - - - nail salons and gyms, will- remain closed, but when they do- reopen, - the rules will apply to them, a- well as the businesses that - will reopen when the governor's- new phase goes into - effect.

- vincent creel, biloxi spokesman- " the guidelines are the things- we all know - - common sense steps.

Space out - your barber stations.

Space out- your seating."- toni miles, news 25: " but- things are looking up for the - city of biloxi, shoppers and- those - - - - who just need some retail - therapy.

Edgewater mall will be- opening up on - tuesday."

- terry powell, edgewater mall- executive director: " it looks- like i have about - 30 tenants that will open - tuesday-with a few staggering i- and opening later in the- week.

Dillard's is going to ope- on may 12th.

Belk will open thi- friday-all with - limited hours.

Basically, the - mall will be open 11 am to 7 pm- monday through- saturday, and open 12 pm to 6 p- - - - on sunday."

While the cinema is- not set to open until further - notice, - when it comes to the city's - overall picture, biloxi leaders- are looking ahead and believe - the page is finally turning - when it comes to covid-19 in th- area.

- vincent creel, biloxi spokesman- " in harrison county, i think w- are when you- look at the 14-day track.

Why d- we look at the 14-day track,- because that's what - the white house says to look- at."- and if there's one thing south- mississippians are on the same- page about - it's the hope that- covid-19 cases will continue to- go down, more businesses will - open back up - and we can all - find our own way to get back on- track.- in biloxi, toni miles, news 25.- - the southern rail commission- matched funding for the city of- biloxi's rail station platform- at the c-t-a.

- a $270,000 grant from the s-r-c- will help construct the - platform with canopy lighting - and a pedestrian crossing - platform.

- this comes after members of - congress announced a $5.5 - million dollar award to support- operating costs - for the first three years of th- amtrak service.

- the southern rail commission- will allow amtrak to run- two daily round trips from new- orleans to mobile with- stops in four mississippi - cities, which will be a positiv- impact- for tourism in biloxi.- - "its right here in downtown - biloxi.

Right - when you step off, you have the- ballpark, you have access to th- casinos, especially - with the crosswalk, you'll have- tons of restaurants and retail- in the downtown area.

- so, having this rental service- is just another avenue to bring- in these tourists..

And - you know just for residents to- travel back and forth easily to- coastal areas."

- - - - the biloxi city council will- have to approve the grant befor- moving forward with any - developments.

- - coming up ryan has your local - weather forecast- and as states are starting to - reopen, many are concerned abou- the risks that come with- increased exposure.

When- news 25 returns.........- - - - weather impacts over the next 7- days will generally be on the - lower - end of the spectrum.

An upper - - - - level analysis across the - country - shows a strong trough exiting - the northeastern- conus, weak ridge - - - - over the gulf of mexico and wea- trough in the mid west.

This mi- western trough will bring a col- - - - front to the region late- tomorrow.

- until then, temps will moderate- slight overnight as clouds- possibly- - - - move in tonight.

Could also be- patchy areas of light fog as- seen- this morning.

Moving into - - - - tuesday, pre-frontal- compressional warming - should aide in bring highs into- the upper 80s.

Not impossible t- - - - see - 90 in isolated locations.

- mav/met don't seem to capture - - - - this near as- well as the nbm does.

The - opposite may be seen from a - - - - pops/qpf- perspective.

Much prefer a blen- of the gfs and ecmwf- - - - medium range- guidance, which depicts sparse- shower activity as the front- - - - moves - across the cwa.

- wednesday and thursday will be- characterized by cooler temps - - - - first,- then a quick moderation of temp- on thurs.

From there, its - - - - setting - back up for the next front that- looks to be coming through- - - - tonight more than half the- country is at least partially - opening up..- in many places people are out - and businesses open..

For the - first time in more than a month- - - - there are strict social - distancing guidlines in place i- most- communities -- but many..

- including medical teams on- the front line of the fight - against covid-19 are worried it- could - lead to a deadly second wave of- the illness.- jay gray has more..

- - --- pkg --- - nat - packed beaches and parks..- warmer weather..- sot / claudia russo - - clearwater, florida - "we don't want to stay home - anymore."

- adding to the heated debate ove- how and when to reopen- the country.- sot / michelle toscani -- clearwater, florida - "i do think it's too soon."

- more than 30 states have now- eased quarantine- restrictions..

Still..

It's - anything but business as- usual.- nats- opening-up comes with new socia- distancing..- sanitizing..

And other safety - measures.

- the mission ... two-fold for- business owners -- protecting - clients..

While finding a way t- survive the overwhelming- economic effects of the - pandemic.

- sot / sharon tranter - georgia- hair salon- owner :35 - :45 - "it's fearful, being between a- rock and hard place is that if - don't open now- someone is going to take that - biz and i may not have biz to - come back to."- there is concern as thousands - - - - "come back" to public areas as- well..

Some..

Marking their - social distancing territory.- but in other places, crowds are- gathering..

Despite a heavy - police presence..

- sot / peter davis, chief of - galveston - island beach patrol 1:00 - 1:05- "i have not seen a lot of use o- masks, and there are certain- - - - areas and certain times a day i- certain places where it doesn't- seem like social distancing is- even a thing- striking fear in front line - - - - medical teams..

Sot / amy - pacholk - nurse at stony brook- hospital, new york 1:12 - 1:17- "we're at capacity and we still- do not have enough room if- there's a new wave that - comes forward."

- as a wave of those anxious to - get out, and get back to some - since of life before the- outbreak..

Grows.

- - the c-d-c reports there is a- small number of pets- worldwide, including cats and - dogs who are infected - with the virus that causes- covid-19.

- this mostly comes after close - contact with humans with- covid-19.

- based on the limited informatio- available the cdc - says the risk of animals- spreading covid-19 to - people is considered to be low- and it appears that the - virus that causes covid-10 can- spread from people to - animals in some situations.

- to keep your furry friend safe- it is best to treat your pets - as you would any other human- family memebers, don't let them- interact with people or animals- outside of the- household.- the owner of fur baby's - veternary hospital in biloxi- says it's best to avoid places- where animals congregate , like- dog parks.- if you have symptoms of covid-1- it is best to stay away - from your pet and have somone - who is healthy look after them- until you are well again.

- - "they could have similar- symptoms- to a human where you could see- them be lathargic, have a - fever, having respitory signs - like coughing or sneezing"- - - - the c-d-c says this is a rapidl- evolving situation and- information will be updated as- it become available.- - coming up.... - the winningest coach in pro - football history died today...- we'll take a look back at the - life of don shula, and the- legacy- he left behind, next.

- - - the sports world lost a legend- today.- long-time nfl coach don shula - has died.

- shula was the architect of the- unbeaten 1972 miami dolphins- and is the nfl's all-time leade- - - - in wins.

Kurt gregory reports.- - don francis shula grew up in- suburban cleveland.

- learning the game as a defensiv- back in college... he - played professionally with- cleveland, baltimore and- detroit.- in 1963, the baltimore colts- hired shula, then the nfl's - youngest head coach at 33.- - - - nats: shula - "438 and we're blowing calls, - listen to what the quarterback- says in the huddle" - after seven winning seasons in- - - - baltimore and a trip to the - super bowl, shula took over a - three-win miami dolphins team i- 1970.

- under shula's guidance, the - dolphins won ten games the- next season.... - and in 1972, the team had a - perfect season, 17 and oh - including a super bowl title.

- nats shula- "my shining moment was the 72-7- super bowl."- a team so good, it was honored- - - - at the white house four decades- later.- in 26 years with miami, shula's- dolphin teams reached the - playoffs 16 times and won a pai- - - - of super bowl titles in five- appearances.- he stepped down in 1995 as the- winningest coach in nfl - history.... 347 career victorie- and only 2 losing seasons in 33- years.- - - - shula was elected into the pro- football hall of fame in- 1997.

- nats shula- "the numbers add up, the wins - add up, the years add up" - shula was active in charity wor- after coaching.

- formed as a tribute to his late- wife dorothy, the don - shula foundation supports breas- cancer research.- his name appears on a national- high school coaching award- and on a successful chain of- restaurants.- mentoring greats of the game- starting with johnny- unitas and ending with dan- marino, don shula will be - remembered as a - master teacher.... and a- legendary coach.- kurt gregory, nbc news.

- - coming up...- ryan will have a full forecast- after the break.... - plus... - carnival cruise lines are hopin- to be up and running this - summer, with ships ready to set- sail.

We'll have more when- we return...- - - - - - weather impacts over the next 7- days will generally be on the - lower - end of the spectrum.

An upper - level analysis across - - - - the country - shows a strong trough exiting - the northeastern- - - - conus, weak ridge - over the gulf of mexico and wea- trough in the mid west.

This mi- western trough will bring a col- - - - front to the region late- tomorrow.

- until then, temps will moderate- slight overnight as clouds- possibly- - - - move in tonight.

Could also be- patchy areas of light fog as- seen- this morning.

Moving into - - - - tuesday, pre-frontal- compressional warming - should aide in bring highs into- - - - the upper 80s.

Not impossible t- see - 90 in isolated locations.

- mav/met don't seem to capture - - - - carnival cruise lines hope to - get back into service this- august.

- carnival officials announced- today they plan to- resume operations this summer,- beginning on- august 1st with a total of eigh- ships from miami, port canavera- and galveston.- officials say a pause in cruise- operations has also been- extended to all other north - american and australian - markets through august 31st.

Th- following ships will resume - service... carnival dream,- carnival freedom, carnival- vista, carnival horizon,- carnival magic, carnival- sensation, carnival breeze- and carnival elation.

- - it's time again to find a - shelter pet a loving home.- with our wxxv pet of the day- that we've been doing for a - month now, we've showcased 18 - pets and out of those, 15 - animals have been adopted.- we'd like to continue to help - out these loving animals and- hope- you will in turn, give them a - loving home.- today we have phebie, from the- jackson county animal shelter.- she is a hound mix about 1 year- old, good with kids and dogs, - sits for treats, great on a - leash, spayed and microchipped.- she's $25 to adopt, and you can- - - - make an appointment by calling- 228-497-6350 on mondays,- wednesdays, and fridays.- - coming up on news 25... - a




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

41 Files: Maintaining your mental health during COVID-19 [Video]

41 Files: Maintaining your mental health during COVID-19

In this episode of the 41 Files podcast, 41 Action News anchor Taylor Hemness hosts a discussion about mental health in COVID-19 that includes several area experts.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 43:48Published
Catching Up with Our Pal Amy Taylor! [Video]

Catching Up with Our Pal Amy Taylor!

We have a familiar face joining us for our chat this morning! Former TMJ4 anchor Amy Taylor connects with us from her home to discuss how her family is adjusting to "safer at home" and what she's been..

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 07:07Published