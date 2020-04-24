TAYLOR ANCHOR 5:30PM

- the harrison county woods fire- is suspected to be arson.

- - - - after days of battling a blaze- that burned nearly 2,000- acres in harrison county last - week, evidence is - starting to point to arson.

- that's according to harrison- county fire marshal pat - sullivan.

- to battle the fire more than 80- pieces of apparatus - equipment was in use and more - than 150 firefighters - were at work.

- sullivan says through the - investigation they were able- to rule out weather and - accidental causes and there - were no burn permits issued for- that area.- - " harrison county fire- marshall's office - harrison county sheriffs- department and the state fire - marshall's office came- together this morning we went - back out there to the scene and- walked the area that- we believe the fire started we- looked at all the possible- causes rolling out all of those- things that didn't make any - sense and did not prove to be - - - - the case everything that we jus- saw points to somebody set the- fire" - - - - there is a $5,000 reward for- anyone with information that- leads to the conviction of the- person responsible for- starting the harrison county- fire.

- - state auditor shad white today- says millions of dollars from - the mississippi department of - human services were misspent, - converted to personal use, spen- on family members and - friends of staffers and - grantees, or wasted.- the 100 plus page audit of d-h-- shows massive sums were - funneled to grantees like the - mississippi community - education center- mcec- and the family resource center- of north mississippi- frc - --- two non-profits.

Those- grantees were given over $98- million in dhs grants over the- last three years, mostly from - the - program temporary assistance fo- needy families- tanf- .

- the audit's formal finding is - that over $94 million of that - grant money has been- "questioned," meaning auditors- either saw clear misspending or- could not verify the money had- been lawfully spent.- the audit of dhs came as a part- of the office of the state- auditor's - yearly single audit of federal- money flowing through state - agencies.

- - here's meteorologist ryan mahan- with a quick look at- your weather.

- - weather impacts over the next 7- - - - days will generally be on the - lower - end of the spectrum.

An upper - level analysis across - - - - the country - shows a strong trough exiting - the northeastern- - - - conus, weak ridge - over the gulf of mexico and wea- trough in the mid west.

This mi- western trough will bring a col- front to the region late- tomorrow.

- until then, temps will moderate- slight overnight as clouds- possibly- move in tonight.

Could also be- patchy areas of light fog as- seen- this morning.

Moving into - tuesday, pre-frontal- compressional warming - should aide in bring highs into- the upper 80s.

Not impossible t- - - - in a new executive order, - governor tate reeves lays out - the next steps of a measured, - strategic plan following our- state health officials- recommendations to protect- lives while restoring - mississippians' livelihoods.- this executive order amends his- safer at home order, which he - signed over a week ago and stil- remains in effect until - monday, may 11.

- the new guidelines go into- effect at 8:00 am on- thursday, may 7 until 8:00 am o- monday, may 11, which is when - the safer at home order ends as- well.

- he lays out strict social - distancing guidelines to- begin the process of slowly and- safely reopening- restaurants and allowing outdoo- recreation.

- - "there are rules that need to b- followed.... when the time is - right."

- - - - right."

- - - - governor reeves said gatherings- are limited to a- maximum of 10 people for indoor- activities and a maximum of - 20 people for outside - activities.

- parks can open to the public- from 9:00am - 7:00pm for- outdoor recreation under- guidance from the - mississippi department of - wildlife, fisheries, and- parks and local authorities,- with people following social- distancing guidelines.- - today the mississippi state - department of health reported - 327 new cases of covid-19 in th- state and 7 new deaths.

- the state total stands at 7,877- and 310 deaths.

- and here's a look at the cases- by county in our area.- hancock county has 68 cases & 5- deaths, harrison county has 184- cases & 6 deaths, stone county- has 22 cases & no deaths, - jackson - county has 267 cases & 7 deaths- pearl river county now has 181- cases & 20 deaths.- meanwhile, hinds county still - has the most cases in the state- with- 542.- - "opening up biloxi again."- news 25's toni miles checks in- with city leaders about mayor - andrew "fofo" gilich's new- initiative is all about, and- also- takes us behind-the-scenes as - edgewater mall prepares to- open.

- - "waiting on the eye to pass"- - fitting headline in more ways - than one as we roll into- hurricane preparedness week, an- as more south - mississippi businesses prepare- to open up for business - as covid-19 cases in the area g- down.

- vincent creel, biloxi spokesman- " that's the big difference - here.

People can- understand a hurricane, so mayo- gilich likes to say, 'we're - waiting on the- eye to pass.'

It has not passed- yet.

The last thing we do - we- don't want to see a - recurrence."- just one reason why the mayor - has rolled out the "opening up- biloxi again" initiative-as mor- restaurants prepare to open - - and parks extend their hours -- under the state's next phase of- reopening coming up.- for now, close-contact- businesses, such as hair and- - - - nail salons and gyms, will- remain closed, but when they do- reopen, - the rules will apply to them, a- well as the businesses that - will reopen when the governor's- new phase goes into - effect.

- vincent creel, biloxi spokesman- " the guidelines are the things- we all know - - common sense steps.

Space out - your barber stations.

Space out- your seating."- toni miles, news 25: " but- things are looking up for the - city of biloxi, shoppers and- those - - - - who just need some retail - therapy.

Edgewater mall will be- opening up on - tuesday."

- terry powell, edgewater mall- executive director: " it looks- like i have about - 30 tenants that will open - tuesday-with a few staggering i- and opening later in the- week.

Dillard's is going to ope- on may 12th.

Belk will open thi- friday-all with - limited hours.

Basically, the - mall will be open 11 am to 7 pm- monday through- saturday, and open 12 pm to 6 p- - - - on sunday."

While the cinema is- not set to open until further - notice, - when it comes to the city's - overall picture, biloxi leaders- are looking ahead and believe - the page is finally turning - when it comes to covid-19 in th- area.

- vincent creel, biloxi spokesman- " in harrison county, i think w- are when you- look at the 14-day track.

Why d- we look at the 14-day track,- because that's what - the white house says to look- at."- and if there's one thing south- mississippians are on the same- page about - it's the hope that- covid-19 cases will continue to- go down, more businesses will - open back up - and we can all - find our own way to get back on- track.- in biloxi, toni miles, news 25.- - the southern rail commission- matched funding for the city of- biloxi's rail station platform- at the c-t-a.

- a $270,000 grant from the s-r-c- will help construct the - platform with canopy lighting - and a pedestrian crossing - platform.

- this comes after members of - congress announced a $5.5 - million dollar award to support- operating costs - for the first three years of th- amtrak service.

- the southern rail commission- will allow amtrak to run- two daily round trips from new- orleans to mobile with- stops in four mississippi - cities, which will be a positiv- impact- for tourism in biloxi.- - "its right here in downtown - biloxi.

Right - when you step off, you have the- ballpark, you have access to th- casinos, especially - with the crosswalk, you'll have- tons of restaurants and retail- in the downtown area.

- so, having this rental service- is just another avenue to bring- in these tourists..

And - you know just for residents to- travel back and forth easily to- coastal areas."

- - - - the biloxi city council will- have to approve the grant befor- moving forward with any - developments.

- - coming up ryan has your local - weather forecast- and as states are starting to - reopen, many are concerned abou- the risks that come with- increased exposure.

From there, its - - - - setting - back up for the next front that- looks to be coming through- - - - tonight more than half the- country is at least partially - opening up..- in many places people are out - and businesses open..

For the - first time in more than a month- - - - there are strict social - distancing guidlines in place i- most- communities -- but many..

- including medical teams on- the front line of the fight - against covid-19 are worried it- could - lead to a deadly second wave of- the illness.- jay gray has more..

- - --- pkg --- - nat - packed beaches and parks..- warmer weather..- sot / claudia russo - - clearwater, florida - "we don't want to stay home - anymore."

- adding to the heated debate ove- how and when to reopen- the country.- sot / michelle toscani -- clearwater, florida - "i do think it's too soon."

- more than 30 states have now- eased quarantine- restrictions..

Still..

It's - anything but business as- usual.- nats- opening-up comes with new socia- distancing..- sanitizing..

And other safety - measures.

- the mission ... two-fold for- business owners -- protecting - clients..

While finding a way t- survive the overwhelming- economic effects of the - pandemic.

- sot / sharon tranter - georgia- hair salon- owner :35 - :45 - "it's fearful, being between a- rock and hard place is that if - don't open now- someone is going to take that - biz and i may not have biz to - come back to."- there is concern as thousands - - - - "come back" to public areas as- well..

Some..

Marking their - social distancing territory.- but in other places, crowds are- gathering..

Despite a heavy - police presence..

- sot / peter davis, chief of - galveston - island beach patrol 1:00 - 1:05- "i have not seen a lot of use o- masks, and there are certain- - - - areas and certain times a day i- certain places where it doesn't- seem like social distancing is- even a thing- striking fear in front line - - - - medical teams..

Sot / amy - pacholk - nurse at stony brook- hospital, new york 1:12 - 1:17- "we're at capacity and we still- do not have enough room if- there's a new wave that - comes forward."

- as a wave of those anxious to - get out, and get back to some - since of life before the- outbreak..

Grows.

- - the c-d-c reports there is a- small number of pets- worldwide, including cats and - dogs who are infected - with the virus that causes- covid-19.

- this mostly comes after close - contact with humans with- covid-19.

- based on the limited informatio- available the cdc - says the risk of animals- spreading covid-19 to - people is considered to be low- and it appears that the - virus that causes covid-10 can- spread from people to - animals in some situations.

- to keep your furry friend safe- it is best to treat your pets - as you would any other human- family memebers, don't let them- interact with people or animals- outside of the- household.- the owner of fur baby's - veternary hospital in biloxi- says it's best to avoid places- where animals congregate , like- dog parks.- if you have symptoms of covid-1- it is best to stay away - from your pet and have somone - who is healthy look after them- until you are well again.

- - "they could have similar- symptoms- to a human where you could see- them be lathargic, have a - fever, having respitory signs - like coughing or sneezing"- - - - the c-d-c says this is a rapidl- evolving situation and- information will be updated as- it become available.- - coming up.... - the winningest coach in pro - football history died today...- we'll take a look back at the - life of don shula, and the- legacy- he left behind, next.

- - - the sports world lost a legend- today.- long-time nfl coach don shula - has died.

- shula was the architect of the- unbeaten 1972 miami dolphins- and is the nfl's all-time leade- - - - in wins.

Kurt gregory reports.- - don francis shula grew up in- suburban cleveland.

- learning the game as a defensiv- back in college... he - played professionally with- cleveland, baltimore and- detroit.- in 1963, the baltimore colts- hired shula, then the nfl's - youngest head coach at 33.- - - - nats: shula - "438 and we're blowing calls, - listen to what the quarterback- says in the huddle" - after seven winning seasons in- - - - baltimore and a trip to the - super bowl, shula took over a - three-win miami dolphins team i- 1970.

- under shula's guidance, the - dolphins won ten games the- next season.... - and in 1972, the team had a - perfect season, 17 and oh - including a super bowl title.

- nats shula- "my shining moment was the 72-7- super bowl."- a team so good, it was honored- - - - at the white house four decades- later.- in 26 years with miami, shula's- dolphin teams reached the - playoffs 16 times and won a pai- - - - of super bowl titles in five- appearances.- he stepped down in 1995 as the- winningest coach in nfl - history.... 347 career victorie- and only 2 losing seasons in 33- years.- - - - shula was elected into the pro- football hall of fame in- 1997.

- nats shula- "the numbers add up, the wins - add up, the years add up" - shula was active in charity wor- after coaching.

- formed as a tribute to his late- wife dorothy, the don - shula foundation supports breas- cancer research.- his name appears on a national- high school coaching award- and on a successful chain of- restaurants.- mentoring greats of the game- starting with johnny- unitas and ending with dan- marino, don shula will be - remembered as a - master teacher.... and a- legendary coach.- kurt gregory, nbc news.

- - coming up...- ryan will have a full forecast- after the break.... - plus... - carnival cruise lines are hopin- to be up and running this - summer, with ships ready to set- sail.

- mav/met don't seem to capture - - - - carnival cruise lines hope to - get back into service this- august.

- carnival officials announced- today they plan to- resume operations this summer,- beginning on- august 1st with a total of eigh- ships from miami, port canavera- and galveston.- officials say a pause in cruise- operations has also been- extended to all other north - american and australian - markets through august 31st.

Th- following ships will resume - service... carnival dream,- carnival freedom, carnival- vista, carnival horizon,- carnival magic, carnival- sensation, carnival breeze- and carnival elation.

- - it's time again to find a - shelter pet a loving home.- with our wxxv pet of the day- that we've been doing for a - month now, we've showcased 18 - pets and out of those, 15 - animals have been adopted.- we'd like to continue to help - out these loving animals and- hope- you will in turn, give them a - loving home.- today we have phebie, from the- jackson county animal shelter.- she is a hound mix about 1 year- old, good with kids and dogs, - sits for treats, great on a - leash, spayed and microchipped.- she's $25 to adopt, and you can- - - - make an appointment by calling- 228-497-6350 on mondays,- wednesdays, and fridays.- - coming up on news 25... - a