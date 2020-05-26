Savannah Memorial Day (5-25-20)

Window.

While so many american traditions on memorial day seem to have been uprooted due to covid-19...honoring our fallen veterans is one activity undisturbed.savannah held their annual memorial day procession with a few changes.

Kq2's kilee thomas shows us what patriotism looks like in the face of a pandemic.

á3 gunshotsá "there is a simple phrase that remains as true today as it has in the past: the price of freedom is not free."

Honoring our country's fallen heroesin a time of national crises.

"we have this day off and i can't think of a better way to spend it."while memorial day may look different this year the american spirit cannot hide "of course you'll see people wearing their masks, maybe "i've always called them the treasures of our community and it is a real privilege to get to honor them today."

A strong american tradition ering.

"flowers, flags and wreaths were placed as a sign of honor for those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Fighting for the freedoms and liberties we enjoy today."

Officers say once again, the american people are living in a time of sacrifice "you know, this is just another enemy.

A hidden enemy that we're facing right now.

Much like the folks that have gone before us and the sacrifice they made on our behalf, i feel like we will do the same for our future."

Families paying tribute...while staying safe.

"i felt totally safe coming today, this is my home."

"i would just ask that they pause for a moment to reflect on those that have sacrificed and be given for them.

That would be all that i would ask, to honor the folks who have served their country the way they have."

Reporting in st.

Joseph, kilee thomas, kq2 news the american legion post 287, legion riders, sons of the american legion and the boy and girl scouts were involved in the memorial day service.

For