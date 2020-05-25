Greece and Spain get ready for tourists again

Spain will relax its border controls on July 1st and Greece is getting ready to do the same, a long-awaited moment for two of Europe's biggest vacation spots.

Two of Europe's hottest vacation destinations made some major steps toward getting those tourists back on Monday (May 25).

The Spanish government says it's going to allow international flights without a two week quarantine starting on July 1.

Greece, too, is also calling out for vacationers, and their money.

On Monday it opened up the Greek isles again to travel, as well as allowing cafes and restaurants to reopen as part of the gradual lifting of restrictions.

Athens mayor Kostas Bakoyannis: "Greece has been doing extremely well over these few months and we are very optimistic about the future, about making sure we can re-open our economy, and send a message around the world that Greece is open and safe.

It's a destination where one can enjoy their holiday while at the same time securing their health." Similar to Spain, international flights will be allowed to land at all Greek airports from July 1.