Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Greece and Spain get ready for tourists again

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:59s - Published
Greece and Spain get ready for tourists again

Greece and Spain get ready for tourists again

Spain will relax its border controls on July 1st and Greece is getting ready to do the same, a long-awaited moment for two of Europe's biggest vacation spots.

Emer McCarthy reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Greece and Spain get ready for tourists again

Two of Europe's hottest vacation destinations made some major steps toward getting those tourists back on Monday (May 25).

The Spanish government says it's going to allow international flights without a two week quarantine starting on July 1.

Greece, too, is also calling out for vacationers, and their money.

On Monday it opened up the Greek isles again to travel, as well as allowing cafes and restaurants to reopen as part of the gradual lifting of restrictions.

Athens mayor Kostas Bakoyannis: "Greece has been doing extremely well over these few months and we are very optimistic about the future, about making sure we can re-open our economy, and send a message around the world that Greece is open and safe.

It's a destination where one can enjoy their holiday while at the same time securing their health." Similar to Spain, international flights will be allowed to land at all Greek airports from July 1.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

HellasNewsFeed

Greece news feed Greece and Spain get ready for tourists again - Reuters https://t.co/ArzFJO0sKU 5 minutes ago

PatriciaRiak

Dr. Patricia Riak, Ph.D., GradDipEd (Honors). RT @intlGR: Greece and Spain get ready for tourists again - Reuters https://t.co/OuC0xfti3e 9 minutes ago

intlGR

articles about GR Greece and Spain get ready for tourists again - Reuters https://t.co/OuC0xfti3e 11 minutes ago

One_News_Page

One News Page Greece and Spain get ready for tourists again: https://t.co/qdzS2Y6roV #Greece 7 hours ago

kingham_ross

Ross Kingham @gemmacaddell86 Yes for me but we stay with family in spain so risk 2would be even lower of any potential issues...… https://t.co/YX1aBY7Iie 5 days ago

ASAPwings

#ASAPwings Some of the countries may soon be ready to re-admit tourists. 😎 - #Italy from June 3 - #Greece from July 1 -… https://t.co/4dGwFEgiuT 1 week ago