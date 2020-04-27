Joey Essex 'hallucinated' during Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins interrogation

He's only got his eyes on stars: 'reem' Joey Essex says he needs to date a celebrity



TV star Joey Essex has revealed he wants to date a celebrity. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 01:43 Published 3 weeks ago

Joey Essex in profile



After finding fame on The Only Way Is Essex (Towie) Joey Essex quickly became known for his one-liners and peculiar phrases. He is now starring in Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:54 Published on April 28, 2020