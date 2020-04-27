Joey Essex 'hallucinated' during Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins interrogation
'Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins' star Joey Essex started "hallucinating" during his interrogation on Ant Middleston's tough endurance reality show.
He's only got his eyes on stars: 'reem' Joey Essex says he needs to date a celebrityTV star Joey Essex has revealed he wants to date a celebrity.
Joey Essex in profileAfter finding fame on The Only Way Is Essex (Towie) Joey Essex quickly became known for his one-liners and peculiar phrases. He is now starring in Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.
Joey Essex dumped by girlfriend after night of partying with Rita OraJoey Essex's girlfriend Lorena Medina says she dumped him after he went partying with Rita Ora and her pals.