Pausing the pandemic to remember the fallen

Video Credit: KIMT
Pausing the pandemic to remember the fallen
American Legion Post 197 in Chatfield honored America's fallen Monday.
Pausing the pandemic to remember the fallen

Case./// even during a pandemic?

People are pausing to honor memorial day and remember those who lost their lives in the line of duty..xxx aim fire boom?

Air fire boom the local ??w and american legion post 197 in chatfield honored the fallen with a rifle salute and the playing of taps.

You can see people in attendance were socially distanced and some were wearing face masks.

Even though the program was brief?

Those who participated say it's important to honor this holiday for it's true meaning.xxx it's more than an opportunity for a backyard picnic or to sit around the fire which we all enjoy doing, but i have great regard for those who will take an hour out of their day to remember this.

Following the events at chatfield city park?

The ??w presented a rifle salute at three local cemeteries./// patriotic displays can




