Queen guitarist Brian May has an extremely bad run of luck lately.

Earlier this month, he severely injured his backside in a gardening accident.

An MRI showed he had a painfully compressed sciatic nerve as well.

Even worse, CNN reports May recently revealed that he was rushed to the hospital by his doctor after suffering a heart attack.

The 72-year-old musician described in an Instagram video the "saga" of incidents that had befallen him in May, starting with injuring his buttocks.