Tampa Bay area organizations move Memorial Day ceremonies online

Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 01:28s - Published
Tampa Bay area organizations move Memorial Day ceremonies online

This Memorial Day, many groups got creative, streaming their services online rather than holding them in person.

Sarasota National Cemetery, Florida National Cemetery and the Bay Pines VA all live streamed.

