Tampa Bay area organizations move Memorial Day ceremonies online

This Memorial Day, many groups got creative, streaming their services online rather than holding them in person.
Sarasota National Cemetery, Florida National Cemetery and the Bay Pines VA all live streamed.
Mary O'Connell Many organizations for the first time moved their ceremonies online. https://t.co/GlbDGF913I 6 hours ago
After Months In COVID-19 Lockdown Bay Area Crowds Out In Full Force On Memorial DayThe Bay Area celebrated this Memorial Day after months inside during the shelter in place order. With warm weather blanketing the region, Andria Borba reports, the crowds came out in full force for the..
Pinellas beach businesses have a successful Memorial Day weekend as they bounce back from COVID-19Pinellas County beach businesses are on the rebound and are wrapping up their best weekend in months. From hotels, to restaurants, to retail shops, business owners tell ABC Action News sales are..