Latest look at coronavirus cases

Coronavirus cases in this part of the area -- monroe county up two to 246, chickasaw county up to 127 there's a big jump in cases in the golden triangle -- specifically in oktibbeha county.

The puts the coronavirus count at 139 the state 278 cases attala county.

Noxubee county is at 165 lowndes county is behind with 164 cases and clay county is moving closer to triple digits.

It's now at 99 lafayette county has not seen much movement in the coronavirus count in recent days.

The new count here is now 124 yalobusha county picked up some cases with it now at 84 the overall leader in coronavirus cases locally remains franklin county, alabama.

And the alabama department of statewide.

And the alabama department of statewide.

There are 206 new cases with ten new deaths bringing the state's total up to 13-thousand-358 cases right now the state said there are currently 421 people in the hospital fighting the virus the state's total death count is now at 635 with ten new deaths including one in yalobusha county however, the state did not release where the new deaths happen across the state.

Meanwhile, the state reported 118 outbreaks at long-term care facilities.

That means that at least there are one or more cases among staff or residents at a singular facility.

But there is some good news among the new numbers.

The state is now reporting that just over 94 hundred people have presumably recovered from the virus.

These numbers reflect folks who have either not tested positive after 2 weeks if they were not hospitalized, or folks who have not tested positive in the past 3 weeks if they had to be hospitalized...