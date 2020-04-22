Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

German Government To Give Lufthansa Massive Pandemic Rescue Package

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:35s - Published
German Government To Give Lufthansa Massive Pandemic Rescue Package

German Government To Give Lufthansa Massive Pandemic Rescue Package

Like airlines all over the world, German airline Lufthansa has been hit hard by the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, Reuters reports Lufthansa and the German government have reached a preliminary deal on a $9.8 billion bailout.

Talks with Berlin have been going on for weeks over aid to help Lufthansa to cope with what is expected to be a protracted travel slump.

However, the carrier has been wrangling over how much control to yield in return for support.

The German Finance and Economy Ministries on Monday said Lufthansa was an operationally healthy company before the coronavirus outbreak.

Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said Lufthansa was profitable and had good prospects, but had gotten into trouble because of the pandemic.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

log_portal

_Logistic_in_[RUSSIA]_ RT @AmericanShipper: Lufthansa will temporarily become a German-state owned company again with a pending plan to give the airline billions… 3 hours ago

AmericanShipper

American Shipper Lufthansa will temporarily become a German-state owned company again with a pending plan to give the airline billio… https://t.co/KiXJ0ZxNhB 4 hours ago

cdanezis

Christos Danezis #Lufthansa and the #German government have finalized the terms of a €9 billion ($9.8 billion) #bailout. The… https://t.co/irpawKtK1U 4 hours ago

canuludag85

Can Uludağ German government has assembled a €9 billion ($9.9 billion) bailout for Lufthansa airlines that will give the gover… https://t.co/f8AJuuU8lO 10 hours ago

Pastelistaz

I prefer leaders with integrity RT @nycjim: Lufthansa, German government reportedly agree on $9.8 billion rescue package. Plan is likely to give gov't two seats on airline… 10 hours ago

nycjim

Jim Roberts Lufthansa, German government reportedly agree on $9.8 billion rescue package. Plan is likely to give gov't two seat… https://t.co/0U0ie2WfoE 11 hours ago

WalkerEsdaile

Michael Walker The puppets of big business show what they REALLY care about: billions from Berlin for the sky vandal Lufthansa! Go… https://t.co/wywwKRSFyR 3 days ago

jim_the_miller

Jim the Anachronist Lufthansa Nearing $10 Billion Bailout That Would Give German Government 20% Stake https://t.co/SYinX43aWx 4 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

South Africa unveils 500 billion rand rescue package [Video]

South Africa unveils 500 billion rand rescue package

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced a 500 billion rand rescue package to cushion the economic blow of the coronavirus pandemic. David Doyle reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:47Published