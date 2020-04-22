German Government To Give Lufthansa Massive Pandemic Rescue Package

Like airlines all over the world, German airline Lufthansa has been hit hard by the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, Reuters reports Lufthansa and the German government have reached a preliminary deal on a $9.8 billion bailout.

Talks with Berlin have been going on for weeks over aid to help Lufthansa to cope with what is expected to be a protracted travel slump.

However, the carrier has been wrangling over how much control to yield in return for support.

The German Finance and Economy Ministries on Monday said Lufthansa was an operationally healthy company before the coronavirus outbreak.

Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said Lufthansa was profitable and had good prospects, but had gotten into trouble because of the pandemic.